There’s so much energy and nostalgia in these vintage British Sci-fi paperbacks. Humans hadn’t even been to space, yet artists were already deep on another planet, dreaming up fantastical scenes from the future.

The ambition and creativity is impressive. The world of retro-futuristic art is huge, and it can be a great source of inspiration, even 70 years on.

“Exile from Jupiter. New Worlds to Conquer. Sinister Forces.”

