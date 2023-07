If you used a Windows computer in the 1990s or early 2000s, you’re familiar with Clippy, the loved and hated paperclip character, whose job it was to show you around. An early, rudimentary version of an AI helper, Clippy nonetheless has a notoriety that can’t be said of many other computer symbols.

Great Big Story does a great short video below of how Clippy came into existence, and how creator Kevan Atteberry stumbled into success with the simple yet memorable figure.