Fiat’s New Tiny EV is Minimal, Simple, and Cute as Heck

Any car that offers a factory “door rope” as an option is alright with us. This new EV from Fiat isn’t even considered a car, but a quadricycle, so small it can fit through the tightest of Italian alleys and streets.

Depending on the market, the vehicle can driven by drivers as young as 14, as an alternative to a scooter. The Topolino has a top speed of just 28 mph, and a small range of 47 miles (75 km), due to the small frame, limiting battery size.

That said, it’s still a hugely appealing package for many of us, especially in Europe, favoring small, fun, and versatile over huge and imposing.

If any of you have driven the streets and winding roads of Italy, especially the cities, you’ll know a big SUV is the least practical choice.

With a full length of full length of 8.3 feet, the Topolino can be had in only one color (Verde Vita), but can be optioned to be doorless, the Topolino Dolcevita, and has fun summertime add-ons like matching luggage, removable bluetooth speaker, and even a small shower, to get the salty seawater off your skin before your dinner reservations.

Available later this year in Europe, the Topolino hasn’t announced official prices, but say it will match up with the monthly costs of public transit.

See more on Fiat’s website.