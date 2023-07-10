Expressive Home in Costa Rica Has Feathers Like a Tropical Bird

This fantastical private home design in Costa Rica takes flight with a rooftop that is made to resemble feathers of a bird. Specifically, a parrot, giving a sense of freedom and connection with nature that the space provides.

Designed by Amsterdam-based zU-studio, the home is entitled Project N2, and is located near the beach of Santa Teresa.

“The sculptural roof, evocative of bird plumage, is constructed using a lightweight framework that forms a succession of platform-like shapes at varying heights. These platforms enable natural light to filter through the gaps, creating captivating windows from the bedrooms on the first floor.

Some of the platforms are accessible, extending the terraces and providing unique spaces for exploration. The design emphasizes the use of organic shapes, resembling overlapping leaves that embrace the sea views.”

-DesignBoom

The huge and expansive patio level uses polished concrete and has a large semi-circle pool that faces the ocean. Lifted above the tropical trees, the house has wide open views, and also an airy floor plan that lets the breeze in, and also makes the most of the natural lighting. Indeed, the home has minimal walls, allowing the air to flow using cross ventilation.

The sketch below shows the artist’s inspiration and interpretation of the tropical bird design.

Read more about the home on the architect’s website.