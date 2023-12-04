Memorable Moments From the 2023 International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Contest

Weddings are a source of joy, and often create amazing photo moments.

Wedding photographers rarely get the love they deserve from their hard work, but the International Wedding Photographer of the Year Contest hopes to change that. It calls out photographers who present exceptional work in various wedding categories, from all around the world.

Below are some of the category winners from the recent contest, with some charming, stunning, elegant, and hilarious images from wedding days.

“Tara Lilly was shooting Mikaela and Mitch’s wedding in a remote location on a mountaintop in Whistler, Canada when a curious whisky jack landed on Mikaela’s head just as Mitch had started saying his vows.”

-PetaPixel

