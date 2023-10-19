Mirrored Landscapes on Australia’s Lake Eyre

The images you see are not renderings. Nor are they superimposed. They’re real mirrors making real reflections. Wow.

The perfectly flat landscape of Lake Eyre is a great canvas for photography, and in the hands of Murray Fredericks, it becomes magic. Using a large mirror placed on the shallow water surface, Fredericks captures amazing, colorful reflections, sunsets, and a beautiful double horizon.

Clean, pure, and elegant work. The nighttime shots are phenomenal, and many of the images look so clean that they might be completely fabricated. Though a behind-the-scenes video shows the process and beautiful results of this exciting series. Via Colossal:

All images © Murray Fredericks

