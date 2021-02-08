Modern Prairie Planters

These modernist Prairie-style planters have a low linear profile, and come in subtle hues of red, orange, and burgundy.

The work of designer Aditi Kedia, we appreciate their modular form, and the way they show personality without calling too much attention to themselves.

When overlapped, the planters efficiently irrigate the level underneath them, and any excess is caught in the bottommost tray. Really great design, makes us want to have more plants in our home.

Check out more of Kedia’s work on their portfolio site.

“By adjusting each unit in different orientations, one can play with the shape and placement. The design takes inspiration from how things in nature grow on uneven, unexpected surfaces”