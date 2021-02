Whether American football is your thing or not, the Super Bowl is a big deal that brings out some of the more clever advertisements of the year. If you want to check out the full collection of ads without bothering with TV broadcasts, Vulture has a comprehensive list of most if not all of the entrants into the 2021 game. ¬†From Edward Scissorhands to Wayne’s World, there’s a lot to unpack. Check it out here.¬†