Motorola Unveils Flexible Phone Concept That Doubles as a Wristband

As mobile phones continue to evolve, the form factors have mostly stayed the same, thin slabs of glass and metal or plastic that feature large screens.

Yes, there are a number of companies making foldable phones, ones that open up like a book. But promises of more flexible displays have been promised for years, and now we’re starting to see the fruits of those explorations.

Motorola just showed off a concept phone that takes the folding concept further, with a phone that bends to create a bracelet, a ‘tent’, or even its own stand.

We love the flexibility of the device, literally, which feels futuristic yet easy to understand and use.

We’re confident more personal devices will take on this type of form factor, which isn’t just fun and high-tech, but also brings an element of personalization and tactility that also takes some of the formality away from current smartphones.

“Unveiled at its Tech World conference, Motorola’s “adaptive display” concept employs a 6.9-inch flexible pOLED screen that can be used flat, in a “tent” mode, bent back in self-standing mode, or twisted back on itself and fitted on your wrist like an oversized smartwatch.”

Whether or not you’d wear the phone as a bracelet or not, it gives the form factor that we’ve seen in science fiction for years.

The phone can be its own stand for video calls, and more.

This ‘tent mode’ is a unique one, curious to see how software takes advantage of this form.

This Motorola concept isn’t on sale, but we can imagine you’ll see it in stores within the next year or so.

