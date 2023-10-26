The History of Snickers, the World’s Most Popular Candy Bar

It’s that time of year when Halloween is just around the corner, and treats abound. If you’re like most of us, you’re probably already stocked up with Halloween candy. Maaaaybe you’ve sampled one or two. Was one a Snickers bar, perhaps?

It’s hard to resist the allure of a Snickers bar. With its layers of nougat, caramel, peanuts, and milk chocolate, it’s a treat that has lit up taste buds across the world for nearly a century. But have you ever wondered about the history of this iconic candy bar?

We unwrap the rich story behind the world’s most popular candy bar.

Beginnings in the Roaring Twenties

The Snickers bar was introduced in 1930 by the Mars family, who were already established confectioners in the US. But what’s in a name? In this case, it’s a horse. Yes, the candy bar was named after a beloved horse owned by the Mars family. Little did they know, this name would soon become synonymous with one of the world’s favorite chocolate treats.

A Recipe for Success

Frank Mars, the founder of the Mars Company, collaborated with his son Forrest Mars to concoct the Snickers bar. The duo aimed to create a candy that combined various textures and flavors. The result was a unique mix of ingredients – chewy caramel, soft nougat, crunchy peanuts, all enveloped in smooth milk chocolate.

The World at War, Snickers at Heart

During World War II, Snickers found its way into the rations of American soldiers. Its high energy content made it an ideal snack for the troops. This not only increased its popularity domestically but introduced the candy to various parts of the world where soldiers were stationed.

Global Expansion and Branding

In the post-war era, as economies recovered and global trade increased, Snickers began its global conquest. Interestingly, in the UK and Ireland, the candy bar was originally marketed under the name “Marathon” until 1990.

The 1980s and 1990s saw a surge in Snickers commercials, with catchy jingles and memorable characters. Campaigns like “You’re not you when you’re hungry” became cultural touchstones, further cementing Snickers’ place in popular culture.

Innovating a Classic

While the classic Snickers bar remains a favorite, the brand hasn’t shied away from innovation. Over the years, various versions of the candy bar have hit the shelves, including Snickers Almond, Snickers Dark Chocolate, and Snickers Peanut Butter. Limited editions, like Snickers Hazelnut, have also come out, to the delight of the public.

Snickers Today

Today, Snickers holds the title of the world’s best-selling candy bar, with annual global sales reaching billions. Its universal appeal can be attributed to its perfect blend of textures and flavors, as well as its ability to evolve while staying true to its roots.

Snickers and Halloween

With Halloween here, we are revisiting our post from a few years back, showcasing what candy is considered most popular. At least for the US, Snickers takes the top spot for the holiday.

From its inception during the Roaring Twenties to its contemporary iterations, the Snickers bar stands as a testament to timeless taste and innovation. It’s clear that while tastes change, deliciousness remains, and Snickers still reigns supreme, nearly 100 years later.

