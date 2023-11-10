Murals That Defy Gravity by Cinta Vidal

Some epic creativity is hard at work in the murals of Cinta Vidal, a Catalan artist that is making a name for herself throughout the art world.

Using bent and shifted perspective, we see Escher-like levels of surreality on display, with architecture that is twisted and folded.

Vidal’s strong use of color and soft realism play well with the surreal qualities, creating focal points and viewing zones that feel pleasing to the eye.

See more of Vidal’s work on her website.

Like this: Like Loading...