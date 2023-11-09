Otherworldly Light Halos and Rock Formations

Highly ambitious and visually striking, we look forward to seeing more of Wu’s exploration of the natural environment. Via Behance:

“Drones are amazing for cinema not only as flying cameras, but also as flying light beams, foregoing the use of expensive cranes, helicopters and balloons, and allowing artists to shine light on places from angles which have never been possible until now.

Each image is a carefully-planned scene consisting of multiple lighting positions, layered to produce a theatrically-lit composition.

Using the GPS-enabled aerial light/drone in specific positions in space, I am able to create moods of drama and tension through chiaroscuro, and the ability to illuminate isolated features of a scene and exclude unwanted elements.”