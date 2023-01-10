Norwegian Landscapes Visually Transformed With Infrared Photography

Norway is, by its nature, a scenic land. It doesn’t need much to enhance it. But what if it’s seen in a whole new light, however?

These brisk landscapes of the scenic Norwegian countryside are made surreal with the use of infrared film. The work of photographer Yann Philippe, he used an infrared-converted camera to capture these supernatural scenes, where forests are rendered crimson, but leaving the skies and water a cool blue.

Infrared or not, it’s impossible not to be impressed by the landscapes and vistas of Norway, a country that is high on our list for travel destinations. Via DesignYouTrust: