one&done Toothbrush Holds Toothpaste Like a Pez Dispenser

We love this redesign of the toothbrush, done by Turkish designer Pelin Özbalcı. Realizing that toothbrushes and toothpaste need to be stored separately, she took a novel approach of combining the two, with a solid toothpaste tablet that stores within the handle itself. The result is clean, focused, and stylish.

Inspired by Pez dispensers of our youth, the one&done has a sleek design with a translucent handle where the tablets are stored. Clean industrial design touches include a sculpted head with replaceable brush heads, and color coordinated options that would correspond to the toothpaste tablets themselves.

While this was a personal project by the designer, we could see this style toothbrush becoming commonplace as a design-forward approach to keeping our mouths healthy.

Via the designer, Pelin Özbalcı

“To address the challenges faced by travelers and individuals seeking hassle-free oral care on the go, I designed “one&done,” a toothbrush with a twist. This innovative toothbrush takes inspiration from PEZ dispensers and securely holds up to 20 toothpaste tablets within its compact design. By combining the toothbrush and toothpaste into one easy-to-use device, “one&done” eliminates the need for separate items, making oral care during travel spill-free and effortless. Additionally, the toothbrush’s sustainable design, with replaceable brush parts, contributes to reducing plastic waste, promoting a greener and more eco-friendly approach to oral care.​​​​​​​”

