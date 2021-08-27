Pooches and People – Remarkable Resemblances Between Owners and Dogs

We love this series, it’s charmingly witty and fun.

In his hilarious and spot-on series by Gerrard Gethings, we see dogs and humans that have a striking, and even shocking resemblance to one another. Entitled, Do You Look Like Your Dog?, the series explores the many styles of people and their canine companions. Truthfully, the photographer sought out the animals first, and then found humans with a striking resemblance, so they aren’t necessarily the dog’s owners. But the result is so charming and funny, we’ll gladly ignore that tidbit, and just enjoy this really endearing photographic series. Via Colossal: