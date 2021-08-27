A Stray Dog’s First Hug

We’re continuing to celebrate National Dog Day with a look back at some of our favorite dog posts.

This one brings a tear to our eye, not least because we recently lost our HQ dog, Louie. Hug those pooches tight, especially the ones that don’t get much love.

A compassionate citizen in Thailand goes out of his way to give love and hugs to stray dogs – dogs that have never experienced physical kindness before. We’ve witnessed dogs in many countries before that may have collars, but no actual homes, and no real owners. They get by on scavenging, and the occasional scraps from people. But compared to our often pampered and love-showered pets, these dogs aren’t used to the emotional or physical act of a hug. A few of the dogs are wary, but most of them are overcome with joy, even pleasure, when hugged. It’s a touching video, and an example of kindness and love we should emulate. Via LaughingSquid: