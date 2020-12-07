Rescuing Stranded Giraffe in Kenya

A number of rare Rothschild’s giraffe have been stranded on a rocky island after flooding affected their rangeland. In a daring and complicated rescue, a number of nonprofit groups created a specialized made barge to float the 16 foot tall creatures to safety.

These giraffe have seen their numbers plummet in recent years, and their safety and well being are paramount to a thriving giraffe population.

The specialized barge was made with tall walls and blinders were put on the animals to keep them from escaping during their water rescue. Moved to a 4,400 acre protected sanctuary, we’re thrilled to hear there are such caring people looking out for these special creatures.

