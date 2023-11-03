Quirky and Charming Rubik’s Cube Sculptures by Carnicamilo

Colombian artist Carnicamilo uses the dynamic form of a Rubik’s cube to create his fascinating characters, painstakingly modeling, sanding, cutting and painting elements that reinvent the form.

We see horned characters, dogs, and faces that look like ancient relics.

His artwork has a fantastical quality to it, and the fact that it is functional as well adds another dimension. Check out the video below to see how he deconstructs a Rubik’s cube, only to rebuild it again and make it all his own.

