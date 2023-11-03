Dramatic Design of the Shanghai Grand Opera House Taking Shape

Shanghai doesn’t often do small things when it comes to architecture, and that’s certainly true of the new Shanghai Grand Opera House.

Currently under construction, the massive new undertaking feature a huge glass curtain wall, as well as a dramatic fan-shaped stair that spirals out of the facade to create the roof.

A recent construction photo shows the size and scope of the fan-like stairs and rooftop, which feature prominent areas for sitting and conversing, and excitingly, is open to the public. This affordance means that the impressive structure will see far more visitors than it might otherwise be.

Designed by famed architecture firm Snøhetta, the opera house aims to open in 2025.

Images via Snøhetta and DesignBoom.

“Designed to bring artists and the public under a shared roof, the sweeping form of the new Opera House connotes movement. The helical roof surface evokes an unfolding fan, capturing the dynamism of dance and the human body. Generating both surface and space, the radial movements of the roof form a spiralling staircase that connects ground and sky, while creating views towards the city and the Huangpu river banks. The spiralling, fanning motions extend throughout the project, into the lobby, the halls, and the three auditoriums. The Opera House’s visual identity also references the same movements, with the new, clean logo characterized by a highly recognizable open fan pattern.”

