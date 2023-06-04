The Top 3 Rated Hotels in the Entire World, According to TripAdvisor

Traveling the world is exciting, and for us, having a great place to rest our head at the end of the day of travel is even better. Sometimes a hotel is just a hotel. Other times, the hotel can be part of the journey itself, becoming synonymous with your memories of a place.

We rounded up TripAdvisor’s top hotels in the world for 2023, and chose just the top three to explore. These cream of the crop take us to India, The Maldives, and Brazil, but their experiences and ambience couldn’t be more different from one another.

1. Rambagh Palace, Jaipur India

Being the top rated hotel in the world, at least by TripAdvisor’s metrics, is pretty high billing. This luxurious hotel in Rajasthan, India is known for its over-the-top, personalized service, and impeccable rooms and grounds, which date back to 1835, and make you feel like a king or queen during your stay.

“Today, this jewel in the Taj’s crown offers 78 stunningly restored grand luxury rooms and suites in Jaipur which were the chambers of the former Maharaja. The palace retains its elaborate splendour, extravagantly decorated with hand-carved marble ‘jalis’ or latticework, sandstone balustrades, cupolas and ‘chattris’ or cenotaphs, and elaborate Mughal Gardens. Within this most glorious of palaces showcasing the best of Rajasthan’s royal heritage, you also experience the best fine-dining restaurants in Jaipur.”

Part of the Taj Hotel and Resorts, the Rambagh Palace deserves a look when you’re in India. And at $379 per night for the best rated hotel in the world, we’d say it’s a great bargain as well.

2. Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, Maldives

The Maldives have become known for their jaw-dropping luxury resorts over the past decade, with cabins and rooms perched directly over the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. Ozen Reserve Bolifushi is perhaps the best, with an amazing combination of service, location, and amenities.

With a room price of $1113 per night when we checked, this luxurious hotel isn’t exactly affordable, but could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI is located in a spot of graceful elegance, offering excitement within endless beauty. Hidden beneath lush tropical vegetation, the resort island is surrounded by expansive white beaches and turquoise waters. The resort brings alive the quintessential OZEN COLLECTION experience. From the traditional Maldivian island welcome and seamless hospitality to tropical adventures, every stay is carefully crafted to indulge you with a romantic escape or a joyful family getaway.”

Water slide connected to your private bungalow, anyone?

3. Hotel Colline de France

The third hotel on our list takes us to southeastern Brazil, but in a locale and ambience that makes you feel like you’re in France. The decidedly French looking architecture feels anything but Brazilian to us, but perhaps that’s the point, with an experience that feels thousands of miles away.

With prices of $530/night when we looked, the Hotel Colline De France is right in the middle in terms of cost, and supposedly offers a lot of value for the money.

“Hotel Colline de France is renowned for its charming and comfortable ambiance, offering personalized service that exudes French elegance. It’s the perfect place to indulge in a one-of-a-kind experience and explore the attractions of the mountain town of Gramado all year round. Its 34 suites feature an exclusive design with meticulously crafted furniture, intricately painted details in gold or silver tones, and rooms that are delicately scented with a personalized fragrance.”

The hotel oozes personality, and if you find yourself needing a French escape while in South America, we can’t imagine it will be more luxurious than this one.