Rainbow Hued Flowers by Claire Boscher

Revisiting some bright flowers to get us out of the winter doldrums…

If you think you’ve seen these vibrant flowers before, it might be because Claire Boscher’s work has been featured on smartphone backgrounds, desktops and the like. Her unique and vibrant take on flowers is iconic, creating a neon rainbow effect, thanks to dynamic lighting and brilliant editing.

We love the way these humble flowers have been elevated in stature, thanks to the use of color. See more of Boscher’s work on her Instagram page, as well as Behance and her website.

Photos used with artist’s permission.