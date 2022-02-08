Fun and Memorable Imagery from Paul Fuentes Design

Paul Fuentes Design consists of Paul and partner Ilse de Jong. Together, they make magical imagery that imbues a sense of fun and humor, while also remaining highly stylish.

They have two distinct collections of imagery, @paulfuentes_design and @paulfuentes_photo.

One focuses more on “funny creations with everyday objects into surreal, and colourful compositions”. The other revolves around “California vibes, classic cars, mid-century architecture, and wild animals chilling by the pool.”

Both of them have a great surrealist vibe, taking you out of the ordinary, and into a visual menagerie.

Images used with artist’s permission.