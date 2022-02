Take a quick and exhilarating journey through the beauty of Victoria Falls, through the lens of a very well piloted drone.

One of GoPro’s Award winners, Christoph Benfey gives us a glimpse of these wondrous waterfalls, considered the largest in the entire world. 🌍

The expertly flown drone takes us up, through, over and down the falls, the scale of which are hard to comprehend.