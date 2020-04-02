Rainbow Week – Green

Green marks the fourth spot on our rainbow week tour. And it’s a hell of a color.

Green is the color between blue and yellow on the visible spectrum. It is evoked by light which has a dominant wavelength of roughly 495–570 nm.

Green is dominated in nature by chlorophyll, the chemical by which plants photosynthesize and convert sunlight into chemical energy. Indeed, green is crucial to earth’s identity, and just looking at a healthy tree is proof of that.

Green has been associated with nature, youth, spring, hope, and life. It’s color has also been associated with sickness, but generally, it’s a color that evokes positivity, wealth, and happiness. We’ve continued our Pinterest series, creating a moodboard of some of our favorite green images.