Rainbow Week – Blue

Blue. Isn’t it amazing?

Blue is one of the three primary colours of pigments in painting and traditional colour theory, as well as in the RGB colour model.

Blue is the main identity of our planet, our blue, radiant ball in space. Confidence, harmony, peace and tranquility come to mind, as does the sky on a clear day. Blue is purity and distance, and yes, sometimes sad. But to us, blue is magic.

