Concept Artist Shows us a ‘Desert Apocalypse’ Tesla Roadster

April 1, 2020 0 Comments

tesla-roadster-safari-brad-builds-Cover

Tesla’s upcoming Roadster, capable of going 0-60 in 1.9 seconds, will be an electric speed demon unlike any other.  At $250,000, it will be faster than supercars costing ten times the price.  Surviving an apocalypse, though, it might not, at least in its current form. Digital artist and car enthusiast BradBuilds has a rendering for a ‘Desert Apocalypse’ Roadster, modded to include solar panels, guard rails, water jugs, and gnarly heavy-duty tires.

We like the idea of a zero-emission survival car, as opposed to the diesel-reliant Mad Max cars you so often see. And while this is solely a concept, it’s an interesting and exciting one.

tesla-roadster-safari-brad-builds-moss-and-fog-1tesla-roadster-safari-brad-builds-moss-and-fog-2tesla-roadster-safari-brad-builds-moss-and-fog-3tesla-roadster-safari-brad-builds-moss-and-fog-4tesla-roadster-safari-brad-builds-moss-and-fog-5tesla-roadster-safari-brad-builds-moss-and-fog-6tesla-roadster-safari-brad-builds-moss-and-fog-7

