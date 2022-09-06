Rare Scarab Beetle in Costa Rica Looks Like It’s Made from Chrome

Beetles come in manner of form and color, with over 30,000 types of Scarab beetles alone. Many of them are known for their colorful shells, adorned with all manner of pattern and hue.

Michael Farmer in Costa Rica recently came across a rare beetle on his property, one that looks like it as made of polished chrome. Known as Chrysina limbata, this beautifully shiny specimen is quite the sight to behold, reflecting Farmer and his camera perfectly in the photographs.

Flip through the photos below to see what a magical little creature this beetle is. Nature always has more ways to impress us. Via MyModernMet: