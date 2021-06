This is a very fitting mural for Record Street Brewing, a larger than life stack of well-used records, by Artist Erik Burke. We love the attention to detail on the worn edges, scuffed paper, and vintage typefaces on the record spines.

Read more on Colossal:

“A large part of it was sourcing the original vinyl and choosing the most worn-and-torn covers to show how these records are a big part of our life and tell unique stories”

-Erik Burke