This beautiful vintage LEGO typewriter has working keys and mechanism, and upon first glance, doesn’t look like an ordinary LEGO set.

Indeed, the case and keys make this look like the genuine artifact, until you notice the whole thing is made out of custom bricks.

With over 2,000 pieces, this is no quick build, but it’s a beauty, and would look great on any shelf. Available July 1, 2021 for $200.