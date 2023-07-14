Roaring Twenties: Beautifully Restored Video Showcases A Day at The Beach from the 1920s

You wouldn’t think that a 100 year old film of people casually goofing off at the beach could be so mesmerizing. But with this carefully restored, colorized, and upscaled version, it is.

We heard it described as akin to time travel, and in a way it feels like that, experiencing moments in history before any of us were even born, but in high-definition.

Take a look at the video, and share in the wonder of those earlier simpler times.

Men wearing full suits to the beaches in Florida, a sight you’d never see today.

Women playfully laughing and making small talk.

Very concealing swimsuits, showing just how much things have changed in the century since these films were made. Definitely worth a watch.

“Glamourdaze used machine learning AI to enhance these films, adding color and creating sound ambience to bring them to life. We upscaled the resolution to 4k 60fps, so you can truly immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the past. You’ll feel like you’re really there with the people as they enjoy their day at the beach.”

