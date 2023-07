Digital artist Christoffer Relander captures landscapes and transforms them into glass jars, creating fantastical scenes that feel utterly magical.

Like visual time capsules, we see pastoral scenes bottled and jarred, like they’re being stored for a rainy day.

We love the way this rather simple visual trick makes an ordinary landscape seem extraordinary.

Clever and charming work. See more on the artist’s website.

Images used with artist’s permission.

