ShyTech Displays Disappear Into Dashboards

With the advent of large screens in cars, there are more ways than ever to be distracted. A technology called ShyTech is hoping to solve the information overload, using a surface that hides a screen behind a material that resembles wood, carbon fiber, to name a few.

Only when the information is needed, will it surface, giving the appearance of a clean, undistracting dashboard or paneling. Created by Continental, the technology could provide a relief from cars (or other applications) that suffer from screen overload.