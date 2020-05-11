‘Chair Times’ Documentary is an Industrial Designer’s Dream

We’ve always been a bit nutty about furniture design, and chairs are some of our favorites. Indeed, there’s a Vitra Design Museum chair poster hanging in our office.

So we were geeked to see that Vitra has a new 90-minute documentary out called Chair Times, going through over 150 years of amazing design of the humble chair.

Even if you care little about architecture or design, there are countless chairs featured in the free film that you’ve seen before or would recognize. From early designs like the butterfly chair and the cafe chairs that we take for granted to avant-garde sculptural experiments, Vitra beautifully documents the history of these pieces.

Check out the film here.