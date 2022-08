The Big Bend probably won’t be built. At 3,690 feet long (end-to-end), the skyscraper would also be one of the tallest on the New York skyline. Architecture firm Oiio concepted this design, which almost looks like an eloganted, habitable St. Louis Arch. Regardless if it ends up breaking ground or not, it’s nice to see concepts that bend the mind just a bit. Via DesignBoom: