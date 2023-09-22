Sleek Modern Home Tucked in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights Neighborhood

The steep streets of San Francisco have a charming sensibility, even if parking on them is slightly terrifying.

Mork-Ulnes Architects have recently completed the Silver Lining House, a small yet highly refined home in the neighborhood. And with sleek black cedar, unique interior design, and clever packaging, we’re seeing the potential of a high-end home in tight quarters.

In between Victorian and Edwardian homes, the clean lines of the Silver Lining House stands out, but not in a loud or obnoxious way. Indeed, it keeps things subtle yet sophisticated, and we’re impressed by the careful yet fun use of color throughout.

“Mirrored surfaces are found in other parts of the house, lending a feeling of playfulness while also producing spacial and light-generating effects, the team said.” -Dezeen

“We knew from the outset that this project would be an interesting collaboration, balancing our reductive tendencies with the more exuberant and maximalist impulses of our client/friends, whose style we had always admired and wanted to celebrate,” said Casper Mork-Ulnes.

The home belongs to a photographer and interior design, both of whom are avid collectors. The home reflects some of the uniquely tasteful yet playful items they’ve collected over the years.

The highly expressive stairway brings light throughout the narrow home, and adds an organic, swooping form to some of the otherwise rectilinear qualities.

Full of rare and unique design touches, the house is clearly home to an interior designer’s sensibilities.

It’s amazing what dark paint can do to change the dynamic of a space, as seen in a lower bedroom.

