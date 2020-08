In the Belgian forest of Borgloon, a series of teardrop tents are suspended from the trees, like giant growing avocados.

The work of Dutch designer Dré Wapenaar, we love the unusual whimsy and playfulness of the tents. Surprisingly roomy inside, they can comfortably hold two adults and a child with room to spare.

Available to rent for $80/night, this unique forest dwelling might be a great escape from an otherwise very strange summer.