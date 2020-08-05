Honest, Feminine Photography by Ingrid Emaga

We love the honest beauty in these photos from Barcelona-based photographer Ingrid Emaga. Using film in a digital age, she creates beautifully raw self portraits and intimate moments that definitely feel more alive than digital photos might.

One of her most recent images, ‘Quarantine’ is a stunning self portrait, with a poignant flower mask that puts so much of our current era into focus. It’s the type of image that could be discussed in a university photography class at length, for all of the hidden, deeper meaning behind it.

Her other imagery explores reflection, intimacy, and introspection, all captured with a real sense of authenticity. We’re confident her work will continue to inspire other photographers, be sure to follow her Instagram, @tina_alabama.

Photographs shared with artist’s permission.