Snaking Geometric Facade on Galleria Building in Korea

Located in Gwanggyo, just outside of Seoul, this department store has a remarkable, jeweled-looking facade that stands out from just about any other building design we can think of.

While we don’t find the snaking, 3D facade particularly beautiful, it is a fascinating design choice, breaking the clean, rectilinear lines with something faceted, expressive, and unique.

The view from inside is more impressive, as the glass gives visitors a view both up and out, creating almost a greenhouse like effect.

The building, Galleria, should stand out for years to come, with its unique brick and glass design. What do you think of this wild design? Created by architecture firm OMA.