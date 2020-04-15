Sørvágsvatn Lake

April 15, 2020 One Comment

The Faroe Islands are wildly remote, halfway between Iceland and Norway, in the cold northern part of the planet. The landscapes call to mind the wild scenes of Lord of the Rings, with sharp, dramatic peaks and a complete absence of human infrastructure. Sørvágsvatn is a beautiful and unusual lake that is perched right next to the ocean cliffs, creating a fascinating optical illusion of the lake hovering hundreds of feet above the ocean below.

