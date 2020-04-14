Where’s That Monster? Interactive Children’s Book

Artist Maya Shleifer from Tel Aviv has a wonderful illustrative style, able to convey great emotion and depth with her work. One of her latest projects is an interactive children’s book called Where’s that Monster? It features a flashlight on a string that can be slid underneath the bed on the page, to check for monsters. Fabulously creative, the book seems to be a great confidence booster for young kids scared of what lurks beneath their bed at night. In fact, they might find that looking for monsters can be fun! Author: Elad Vingrad, Publisher: Classicaletet, 2017. Via Behance:

Advertisements