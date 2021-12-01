Stay in The Grinch’s Cave Outside of Whoville

Turn that smile into an evil, oversized grin as you book your very own stay in the Grinch’s lair outside of Whoville. This specially created cave-dwelling outside of Whoville (Boulder, Colorado) is hosted through Vacasa, and features some truly one-of-a-kind features that make it a highly memorable stay.

From the fact that you’re staying in an actual cave (!!) to the custom furniture and kitchen stocked with roast beast and Who-Hash, this is one stay not to miss.

Available this December for a mere $19.57, a nod to the book’s original release, the Grinch’s Cave looks like the perfect way to live out a childhood movie memory.