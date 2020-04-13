The Obscure, Forgotten Spanish Jeeps of the 1960s

We found these quirky, boxy Jeeps from Spain to be too unique to not share. Under a licensing agreement after World War II, Spain created a line of Jeeps off of the original military-spec version.

These included the Jeep Toledo, Jeep Furgón, Jeep Campeador, and Jeep Duplex. They were almost comically rectilinear and boxy, yet also approachable and appealing from a utility standpoint.

Under the moniker VIASA, or Vehículos Industriales y Agrícolas, these European-born Jeeps weren’t ever sold in North America, and one would be hard pressed to find one for sale on either side of the Atlantic.

