Striking Photos of Water Lily Harvest in Vietnam

These striking and vibrant photos of a water lily harvest in Vietnam were captured by Pham Huy Trung.

Taking place in Vietnam’s Long An and An Giang provinces, the lilies are harvested after the Mekong Delta is flooded. The long-practiced tradition seems almost ceremonial in nature, and we love the colors of the women’s clothing and hats, as well as the richly colored flowers.

Trung captured the images from above using a drone, giving us a unique perspective of a culturally significant tradition.

The blossoms are used for decoration and to make tea, and the stems make a nutritious food source. Fascinating and beautiful, both of which make for great photography.

You can buy prints of these beautiful images on the artist’s Instagram.

Via Fubiz: