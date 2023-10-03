Stunning Restaurant Iris Is a Floating Silver Orb

A literal floating silver orb. Floating calmly in the Norwegian fjords. What is this beautiful madness?

Feeling like a real-life version of the stylized restaurant from “The Menu” film, Restaurant Iris ups the ante with a stunning, orb design that floats upon the Rosendal fjord. Except unlike in the movie, you’ll be returning from this experience very much alive

Featuring 18 courses of impressively stunning and locally foraged food, the Iris is housed in a building called Salmon Eye, and is considered the world’s largest floating art museum, where guests will be educated on some of the more uncommon produce and delicacies from the sea.

“The experience at Iris is, quite literally, a journey. It starts with a boat trip from the picturesque town of Rosendal, with a pit stop and welcoming snack at chef Anika Madsen’s boathouse on the island of Snilstveitøy. Via the jetty of the floating art installation Salmon Eye, the evening kicks off with a multisensory underwater experience, to culminate in the dining room where stunning views of the fjord and mountain ranges create the backdrop for our set tasting menu.”

The chefs at Restaurant Iris have dubbed it Experience Dining, taking guests on an unforgettable trip while also providing incredible food.

The silver orb floats gently, with stunning views of the Norwegian landscape.

The building is dubbed Salmon Eye, and this overhead view shows the visual similarity to the namesake’s appearance.

Designed by Kvorning Design, the stunning shape and design on the exterior is met with a highly modern and elegantly lit interior.

The 18-course meal features exquisitely prepared and plated food.

Seafood and unusual produce from the sea are heavily featured at the restaurant, which seats just 24 guests a night.

The view looking out from inside the Salmon Eye.

