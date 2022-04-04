Impressive Drone Video Shows Flythrough of Tesla’s New Brandenburg Gigafactory

Tesla doesn’t do any commercials, or marketing of any kind. Yet they do produce videos of their products and process, and often they’re highly compelling.

Their latest is a drone fly through of their new Gigafactory in Brandenburg, Germany. The enormous factory is still being finished, but it is fully operational, with hundreds of robots and advanced machinery busy building and assembling electric cars.

The machinery itself is impressive, and the drone video does it justice, with a jaw-dropping flight in, around, and through the presses and machines themselves. Made with a high-speed POV racing drone, the pilot expertly flies around and through some seriously tight spaces, giving us an amazing look at the process of their cars being built.