Sun Pavilion Brings Color to London’s Canary Wharf

We appreciate the bright geometric colors and forms that have taken shape in London’s Canary Wharf financial district.

The work of artist and designer Morag Myerscough, the designs are a visual respite not only from the pandemic, but from the vertical skyscrapers that makeup the financial district.

The pavilion is simply aimed to provide a creative seating and resting area for park-goers, through the summer, bringing a sense of color and vibrancy to the area.

“The aim is people will gravitate towards it and just spend time safely together.”

