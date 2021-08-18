Allsopp’s Brings Back Old Tricks with Their New Beer

Allsopp’s is a classic beer brand that hasn’t been seen on shelves in quite awhile.

Indeed, the classic hand label hasn’t been seen in decades, though the brand traces its roots all the way back to the 1740s.

Luckily, Allsopp’s has been reborn, with fresh beer and a fresh new look and feel. The great-great-great-great grandson of the founder is behind the rebirth of Allsopp’s, which hasn’t been on shelves since 1959.

We love the bright primary colors and the illustrated hand references, which are immediately recognizable. Solid branding, we’d say.

Via The Dieline: