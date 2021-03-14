The Beautiful Abstract Art of Hilma af Klint

Swedish painter Hilma af Klint was born in 1862, and she produced some of the earliest abstract paintings in the western world. Her unique paintings were thought to be visual representations of complex spiritual ideas, and they were born out of a life filled with mysticism and other spirituality.

The world of painting hadn’t seen this style of abstracted shapes and ideas before, let alone from a woman, which makes her work all the more important and impressive.

She was under-appreciated in the art world during her active years, and had only exhibited her work a few times before her death. She’s now considered an early pioneer in the world of abstract art, and we find her paintings beautifully vibrant and thoughtful.

“The pictures were painted directly through me, without any preliminary drawings, and with great force. I had no idea what the paintings were supposed to depict; nevertheless I worked swiftly and surely, without changing a single brush stroke.”