The Dissolving Bottle Offers Shampoo With Zero Waste

Using a bottle form that is made entirely out of dissolvable shampoo, this clever package-as-product skips plastic altogether, making it entirely waste-free. Available in a range of colorful scents, The Dissolving Bottle has attracted attention for its take on sustainable packaging.

Originally designed in 2021, the Dissolving Bottle is now for sale in Europe, at an affordable 5.99 Euro price.

We love eco-friendly innovation that makes the case for less plastic waste.



“David Guerrero, Creative Chairman at BBDO Guerrero, says that the design team conceptualized the Dissolving Bottle to help combat the increasing problem of plastic pollution. Before sculpting bottles as the key design of their shampoo bars, the team found out that the plastic pollution crisis keeps escalating at an alarming rate, with an estimated eight million metric tons of plastic waste dumped into the ocean each year. They discovered that the personal care industry is one of the biggest contributors to the global environmental problem since the industry alone produces over 500 billion single-use plastic items every year.”

-DesignBoom

