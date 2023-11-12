Modern, Modular Chocolates by Universal Favourite

We wouldn’t be able to keep ourselves from playing with, and then devouring these fun and beautiful chocolates, in charming modular form.

Exquisite and stair-like, the chocolates are from Australian candy maker Universal Favourite, and are as pretty as they are delicious sounding.

Called Complements, these chocolates are able to be paired together or enjoyed on their own, they come in flavors like shortbread, single origin dark, fairy floss (cotton candy), blackcurrant, cookies & cream, cherry, watermelon, strawberry, pistachio, matcha, vanilla, and lemon.

Only available in a run of 500 boxes, these limited edition treats really are little works of art. Via Design Milk:

